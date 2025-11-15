Bell County man charged with multiple sexual offenses released from custody

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department says they are aware that a man charged with multiple sexual offenses was released from custody on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Department said in a post on social media that Randall Storms was charged on May 30 with "Kidnapping - minor, Rape - 1st degree - incapable of consent, Sexual abuse - 1st degree - victim under 12 years of age, Terroristic threatening - 3rd degree, and Procuring or Promoting use of a minor by electronic means."

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy in charge of the case presented evidence on October 23 to the Bell County Grand Jury.

The Sheriff's Office adds, "The Grand Jury did return a true bill, and Randall Storms was indicted on the above charges. The indictment number is 25-CR-00300. The sheriff's department is unaware as to the circumstances or conditions of his release from custody."

