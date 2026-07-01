Bell County mourns loss of coaches Stephen Ely and Ovie Canady

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Bell County football family is mourning the loss of two coaches whose influence stretched far beyond the field, classroom, and mat, a post from Bell County Football detailed.

Coach Stephen Ely and Coach Canady both shaped generations of students and athletes through their leadership, toughness, and dedication, the post read.

Ely, 65, of Stanford, Kentucky died June 30, surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.

According to the obituary, Ely moved to Kentucky, where he graduated from Middlesboro High School in 1979. Over more than 30 years in education, he became a teacher, coach, mentor, and friend to many. He coached across multiple sports in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida.

Friends may visit with the Ely family from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Matthew Robbins officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro.

Canady had been a member of the Bell County High School staff since 2021 and served as the first head coach of Bobcat Wrestling, the high school posted. He helped grow the program into what it is today and was also a decorated football coach throughout the region.

Bell County High School remembered Canady for the difference he made in the lives of the students he taught and coached throughout his career.

