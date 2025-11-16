School district releases statement after Bell County school bus stopped by police during field trip

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County School District has released a statement after a Bell County school bus carrying students on a field trip was briefly stopped by law enforcement Friday, prompting the district to send a replacement driver to ensure students got home safely.

The school district confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the original bus driver was taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution for a full battery of medical testing."

A release from the district states that Superintendent Brian Crawford immediately dispatched a second bus driver to the scene after the initial interaction with officers.

"At no time were students in danger, and they remained supervised and safe throughout the entire process," the district said.

The district said it cannot share specific details about what led to the traffic stop, citing legal and ethical obligations to protect employee and student privacy. Personnel matters are confidential under state and federal law, and health privacy requirements prevent the district from disclosing protected health information of employees.

"The bus driver involved in the incident is entitled to all rights afforded to district personnel, including due process and confidentiality," the district said.

The district said it is following all required procedures and protocols in reviewing the situation. Student safety remains the highest priority, according to the statement.

"We appreciate the professionalism of the responding officers and the calm conduct of our staff throughout the event," the district said. "We also appreciate our families' patience and understanding as we follow the legal processes in place to review the situation."

The district said it will share additional updates if and when legally permitted.