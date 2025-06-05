Bell County Sheriff's Department seeks help identifying suspect involved in Middlesboro hit-and-run

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman at a gas station in Middlesboro.
According to the sheriff's department, a woman was run over at Casey's gas station in Middlesboro at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle fled the scene, traveling in the direction of Middlesboro.
The department released images of the vehicle and a passenger who may have information about the incident.
Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle is asked to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 or message the sheriff's department directly. All information will be kept confidential.