Bell County Sheriff's Department seeks help identifying suspect involved in Middlesboro hit-and-run

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a woman at a gas station in Middlesboro.

According to the sheriff's department, a woman was run over at Casey's gas station in Middlesboro at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle fled the scene, traveling in the direction of Middlesboro.

The department released images of the vehicle and a passenger who may have information about the incident.

Bell County Sheriff's Department

Bell County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who can identify the person or vehicle is asked to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174 or message the sheriff's department directly. All information will be kept confidential.