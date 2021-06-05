Belmont Stakes airs on LEX18 at 5 p.m.

The last jewel in horse racing's triple crown will be held Saturday.

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes will have a field of 8 horses competing for the $1.5 million purse.

Essential Quality is currently the favorite for the race.

The horse placed fourth in this year's Kentucky Derby and lost by one place to Hot Rod Charlie, another horse competing in the Belmont Stakes.

There are several other Derby contenders running Saturday, including Bourbonic, Rock Your World, and Known Agenda.

Coverage of the Belmont Stakes starts at 5 p.m. on LEX 18.