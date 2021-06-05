Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Belmont Stakes airs on LEX18 at 5 p.m.

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seth Wenig/AP
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 10:27:24-04

The last jewel in horse racing's triple crown will be held Saturday.

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes will have a field of 8 horses competing for the $1.5 million purse.

Essential Quality is currently the favorite for the race.

The horse placed fourth in this year's Kentucky Derby and lost by one place to Hot Rod Charlie, another horse competing in the Belmont Stakes.

There are several other Derby contenders running Saturday, including Bourbonic, Rock Your World, and Known Agenda.

Coverage of the Belmont Stakes starts at 5 p.m. on LEX 18.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight