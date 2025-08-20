Beloved Lawrenceburg restaurant reopens after fire forces closure

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Lawrenceburg restaurant has reopened its doors months after a devastating fire forced it to close, bringing relief to a community that had been eagerly awaiting its return.

Heavens to Betsy welcomed customers back on Tuesday morning, with lines spilling out the door as the community celebrated the long-awaited comeback of the popular eatery.

The restaurant closed after a fire on January 31 that started due to a wiring issue in the bakery case after hours. The incident prompted the original owners, Betsy and Jackson Horton, to pass the business to a local family, the Seebergers.

"I'm just really excited because I've never seen this. I started whenever the fire had already happened so I've never actually seen the day-to-day," Abbi Seeberger said.

The new owners have been working tirelessly to reopen, while the community has been anxiously waiting for their return.

"We get messages daily," Jessica Seeberger said. "Our voicemail is filled up. Everything. When are you reopening? When are you reopening?"

The restaurant opened its doors at 11 a.m., and the enthusiasm appears well-founded. Steven Seeberger highlighted one of their signature items that helped build the restaurant's reputation.

"It'll be the best reuben you've ever had in your life," Steven said. "They sold over 30,000 reubens before we took this place over."

The restaurant has been a cornerstone of the Lawrenceburg community for about 15 years, Jessica said, and is located in the heart of downtown on Main Street.