Beloved therapy dog Willow dies at 15, leaving legacy of inspiration across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Willow, a beloved pet therapy dog who touched countless lives across Kentucky, has died at the age of 15 years and 10 months.

The rescue dog from a Kentucky puppy mill passed away peacefully on Sunday, according to his owner.

Despite being mostly blind and deaf, Willow inspired people during visits to hospitals, nursing facilities and children's reading programs throughout his life. The remarkable dog was featured in several LEX 18 stories over the years.

Willow was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis over a year ago. His ability to continue walking with the muscle condition was considered a miracle by those who knew him.

