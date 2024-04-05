Berea College celebrates its 10th president ahead of inauguration

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2023, Berea College named Dr. Cheryl Nixon as its 10th president. Now, the college is celebrating ahead of her inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Nixon says, "I really wanted this week leading into it to be true to this idea that we're a unique community and so I kept saying this is really not about me, it's about you, it's about the campus and the college as a whole.”

Nixon is not only this school's 10th president but also the first woman to serve in the role in the college's 167-year history. She wants people to know that if you strive, you shouldn't let anything hold you back.

She says, "I think that's sort of that, just that basic message I would hope to represent and this year, I started in the fall by having a listening tour. And I really called it a listening, learning, and building community tour so that everyone would feel that I was out learning from them about what made Berea great."

Berea College is known for its liberal arts education and its free tuition – because of its work-college status. It’s a program that's been around for a while, but it’s one that students want to see change. They're calling for a union. Nixon says she wants to continue to work with students.

"I would love to work with them directly. Also, I think we want to realize that this work program that we have is defined as an educational program. I want our students to be students first and really learning alongside of me in many ways. And so that's the core of how our work program is defined,” says Nixon.

The college's full statement on the matter can be read here.

She wants to see this college continue its tradition of adding a unique culture to the community and she wants to continue adding to the student experience. She wants tomorrow's celebration to be for everyone.

Dr. Nixon says, "I think, just feeling joy among the community and being able to sort of be in the midst of this great campus, this great community. Just looking out and seeing lots of smiling faces, and seeing people having a genuine good time, celebrating with each other that's what I want.”

