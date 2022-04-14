Berea College to host bell hooks memorial service

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A memorial service for bell hooks is happening Thursday afternoon at Berea College.

The event is from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at Berea College’s Phelps Stokes Chapel. A livestream of the event is available here.

The college plans to celebrate the life, legacy, and “love” of hooks during this event, featuring special guests like Gloria Steinem, Imani Perry, Beverly Guy-Sheftall, Darnell Moore, Paul Gilroy, and Zillah Eisenstein.

The Kentucky native, whose real name is Gloria Jean Watkins, was born in Hopkinsville in 1952. She died in 2021 following an illness.

hooks was an acclaimed feminist author and poet. She began working as a professor at Berea College in 2004. In 2017, she was inducted into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

Because of space restrictions, audience members must have a Berea College ID to enter the venue for the memorial service.

