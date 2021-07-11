Berea Craft Festival wraps up first season since pandemic

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a year off because of the pandemic, the Berea Craft Festival has wrapped up a successful return season.

Vendors say sales have been great, and even the threat of rain was not enough to scare anyone away from a staple in Madison County and central Kentucky. The festival attracts vendors from outside of the Commonwealth.

"It has been difficult for me it's a lot of work building these tents and getting everything set up but I have to say the crowds have been great," said Leslie Fawcett.

Fawcett brought her business to Berea from outside of Nashville. She says despite COVID-19 and people still at home, they find a craft of their own at the festival.

"Everybody's ready even if they're just sitting in front of their laptop working from home they want to wear bling and work it a little bit, so that's been kind of nice," she said.

Even after the canceled festival last year, people found ways to pass the time. Keith Chambers was back selling handmade clocks.

"I like interacting with the people here too and talking about what I do," Chambers said. "You do the shows long enough you become real friends with a lot of the other artists. You go out and socialize with them and it's a unique group of people."

The next event happening in Berea is the farmer's market on Chestnut Street this Tuesday. It is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.