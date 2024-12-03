Berea Food Bank puts a twist on Giving Tuesday

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Giving Tuesday was created to encourage people to donate and volunteer their time to charities, while also celebrating generosity.

The Berea Food Bank wanted to do something a little different this year. Instead of asking for donations, they decided to hand out holiday meal kits to those in need.

Pat Acevedo has been a volunteer at the food bank going on 3 years.

"I think we just want to continue to reach more and more people," saID Acevedo. "So we are trying to expand and do more and more because it is a great need."

Donations are always welcome at the food bank, but Executive Director Tony Crachiolo said Tuesday is about giving.

"Today is a day for us, where those of us who have plenty, have taken the time to remember those who don't," explained Crachiolo. "So we feel that the most important thing to do with our Christmas spirit, with our energy this year, is to give to others."

Volunteers spent the morning putting together holiday meal kits for seniors living in affordable housing.

They also helped Berea Community Schools by providing 40 cases of food to help stock their emergency food pantry.

"We recognize that a lot of families are struggling, and with Christmas break coming up, or winter break coming up, a lot of students won't be getting that breakfast and lunch that they get daily," explained Nikki McHenry with Berea Community Schools.

On Tuesday, a group of students from Berea Community Middle School volunteered at the food bank.

These seventh and eighth graders are part of a leadership program that teaches students life skills, including the importance of giving.

"Just that feeling of you did something good. You know, you gave back to the community," says McHenry.

Selfless acts of strangers coming together for those who may need a helping hand this holiday season.

"People are always so grateful. I am always sort of surprised and inspired how grateful people are, who really need food. They are so kind," says Acevedo