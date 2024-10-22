Berea Food Bank volunteers receive national recognition

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several volunteers from the Berea Food Bank, received a national award on Tuesday for their hard work and dedication over the years.

Tanya Stewart has been volunteering with the food bank for over 15 years.

"I know what it's like to go through your days with a clenched stomach, wondering where the next meal is going to come from," said Stewart. "They don't have to worry about basic needs, at least not as much, and that's important."

On Tuesday, Stewart, along with four others who serve at the food bank, received the President's Volunteer Service Award.

The award honors those whose service positively impacts communities across the United States.

Tony Crachiolo, the executive director of the food bank, told LEX 18 it's the highest honor any volunteer can get.

"These five volunteers have been my inspiration from the very first time I started volunteering at the food bank in 2017," said Crachiolo. "Their level of commitment to their work, their compassion for the people that we are serving, their guiding hand to help us all understand the spirit of giving, is what Berea Food Bank is all about."

Each volunteer received a certificate, pin, and medal, along with a letter from President Joe Biden.

