Berea Man Tommy Rison shot and killed on his birthday

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A manhunt came to an end following a deadly shooting in Madison County. Police arrested and charged Steve Gerlaugh with murder and according to his complaint warrant, surveillance cameras captured the crime.

Detectives say it showed Gerlaugh in the driver's seat of a white Toyota Camry with Thomas Rison standing next to the window when a muzzle flashed and Rison collapses.

Now, Rison's family just wants to know why?

Monday night in Berea, the 42-year-old Rison was shot and killed during an incident on Baldwin Street on his birthday.

"Yeah it was, that's a bad way to go on your birthday," Patty Rison, Tommy's mother, said.

According to the Madison County Coroner's office, Rison lost his life as the result of a shooting involving the 75-year-old Gerlaugh.

Gerlaugh is charged with murder and booked in the Madison County Detention Center. A criminal complaint warrant says police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m., and they found Rison suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Rison, who died at Saint Joseph Berea Hospital, had been sober for 18 months after battling drugs for nearly 20 years.

"He had not been on drugs for 18 months, and he was the best person that you could ask for, and he made sure I was taken care of," Patty noted. Tommy's mom reminded us how strong-willed Tommy could be, helping others battling drugs and others in recovery.

"If he didn't think they were doing what they should be doing he would say something about it," Patty said.

That's not all. Patty says Tommy worked non-stop, sometimes on weekends.

"He said that's my way of keeping sober, is to work, and he was a painter, and from what I heard, he was awesome," Patty said.

Tommy's daughter Chloe said her dad set a great example in his recovery, saying he supported her time and again. Chloe said they were able to develop a strong bond last year, her senior year at Madison Southern.