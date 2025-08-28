Berea police need help identifying suspect in 20 vehicle break-ins, stolen gun

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berea police need your help identifying a man who is suspected of having broken into 20 vehicles and getting away with a gun in one case.

Berea police confirmed to LEX 18 that 20 vehicles in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Queensborough Street were broken into early Sunday morning. One of them contained a gun that police say was stolen.

"To me, I think this neighborhood is quiet and peaceful, but there's been crime," said LaAsia Ballard, who lives in the area. "We're along factories and it's basically open field. And you're right by the interstate. Anybody can come by and do anything."

Police say nobody was injured, and they believe all vehicles were unlocked. Officers say the Ring Doorbell video shows a male in dark clothing with a hood on pulling vehicle handles.

"There's no telling where this gun that was taken over the weekend. Where this gun could end up," admits Ballard, who says this break-in hits close to home. She lost her 14-year-old son, Jett Ballard, to gun violence in July 2024.

"A gun was accessed, and it went off. From the story there was 'hey put it back. This is not safe,;' you know it was a long that lines. That's when it happened. Guess it was not paying attention to what you're doing," details Ballard.

Ballard is also a part of 'Be SMART', an organization that advocates for gun safety. It's also in partnership with 'Moms Demand Action.'

According to a 2022 Johns Hopkins report, guns are the leading cause of death in children and teens.

Ballard says her son's death could have been prevented if the gun had been properly stored. She says she recently contacted the Attorney General's office to get some answers in her son's death, and finally, justice.

"It's not a don't have guns around kids, or you shouldn't have guns. More like if you're gonna have your guns, be smart about it. Let's be mindful and be aware and keep your children safe. Keep your neighbors safe," said Ballard.

Police urge gun owners to keep their guns in a lockable compartment both in their homes and vehicles. Additionally, remove any personal or high-value items from their vehicles, and remember to lock them when you leave.

Anyone with information or video footage of the potential suspect is asked to contact the Berea Police Department directly or submit an anonymous tip.