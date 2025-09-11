Berea police say no credible threat found after Madison Southern and Foley Middle lockdown

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department announced on Thursday that no credible threat had been found after a lockdown at Madison Southern High School and Foley Middle School.

Police say that at 11:40 a.m., they were made aware of a threat concerning the high school, and in accordance with internal procedures, both schools were placed on lockdown.

Berea police and law enforcement from surrounding areas, along with Madison County Schools staff, investigated the threat and found there was no active threat to the safety of students.

"We are extremely grateful to Berea Police Department and all first responders who helped ensure our campus, our students, and our staff were safe, a release from Madison County Schools read. "We would also like to thank all of our students, staff, parents, and community for their patience, understanding, and support while we worked with law enforcement to fully investigate this call."