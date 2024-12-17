Berea Police urging residents to contact them with info 'suspicious male' in Brushy Fork area

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department is urging residents to contact them if they can identify a "suspicious male" that has been seen in the area of Brushy Fork behind Berea College on Scaffold Cane Road.

In a post on social media, police say that an "Incident described today involving this male was described as highly inappropriate."

The post describes the man as middle-aged with longer salt and pepper gray hair that is not quite shoulder length with a gray beard. Police say that he is wearing a bright green t-shirt and pants and possibly carrying a jean jacket.

The post adds that the man is a frequent visitor of Brushy Fork Trail.