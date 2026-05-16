Berea Strong Benefit Night event held to remember US Bank shooting victims

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than two weeks after a man shot and killed two people at during a robbery at US Bank in Berea, the community came together for a "Berea Strong Benefit Night," on Friday, with proceeds going to the families impacted by the shooting.

Business owners in the area organized the event in less than two weeks. All auction items, food served, and band performances were donated. The night included moments of prayer and remembrance for the two victims, Brian Switzer and Breanna Edwards.

"The things like what happened at the bank are kind of foreign to an area like this," James Lillis said.

Organizers say donations have continued to come in, now totaling more than $17,000.

"It's an expression of what we sometimes lose sight of and that's community," Donna Agee said.

Volunteer Sarah Roof said the turnout was strong, even for the tight-knit community.

"These people come out really in the midst of a busy season, end of school year, all of that, so just to come out and show their support, it's heartwarming," Roof said.

The event also gave those grieving a platform to speak about the victims.

"Let the people that work with them tell about that firsthand knowledge about them," Ricky Clontz, one of the event organizers said.

Roof also says events like these also teach important lessons.

"I brought my kids out to just give back to the community really and to understand when tragedy strikes that you, you come together," Roof said.

Event organizers say the Berea Strong movement has gained nationwide attention, with churches in California and communities across Ohio purchasing Berea Strong T-shirts. Proceeds go to the families impacted.

"They're standing with us. It's people that have family in Berea," Ricky said.

"Just trying to help, trying to help that void they've (victim's families) got in their lives," Ricky said.

Agee said the outpouring of support sends a powerful message.

"This shows us that if you are broken, if you're down, there are people that will show up and say we love you," Agee said.

