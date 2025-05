BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is collecting donations for victims of recent storms.

Donations are being accepted daily at the fire department from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Needed items include baby formula, cleaning supplies and paper products.

Berea Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department

Firefighters say any support goes a long way in helping the families and communities impacted by the storms.