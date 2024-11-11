Berea's VFW remembering Vietnam solider Robert G. Galloway

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Veterans Day is a day for remembering, honoring, and coming together. And Berea just recently opened a chamber for Veterans of Foreign Warfare.

The VFW is another resource, especially for Vietnam veterans."It's really important to make sure those guys are accounted for. Whenever I came home from Afghanistan, I had a bunch of people clapping for me when I got off the plane. It wasn't the same for them," said Sargent Jarred Turner, one of the founders of the Berea VFW.

"He was blonde-headed and blue-eyed growing up. He was a very smart, intelligent, caring brother," said Mary Miller Galloway, sister of Robert Galloway who served in the Vietnam War. Ms. Miller said he had a choice to take a short leave, but he wanted to stay until the job was done.

"He had a week coming to him, where he could leave and then come back. He said, 'I'm not taking it until my time is up'," said Miller. He was in Vietnam for six months before he died in combat.

Sgt. Jarred Turner wanted to make sure Galloway was recognized for his service.

"It's important to me that his family sees that we appreciate his sacrifice for his country," Sgt. Turner said.

The ceremony filled Miller with emotion.

"it just amazing to me. i couldn't believe it," said Miller.

Berea's VFW will make sure an open chair is always available for veterans. as they want to honor those who didn't come home.