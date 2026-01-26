Beshear confirms first death in connection to ongoing severe weather

(LEX 18) — One woman has died in connection to ongoing severe weather and frigid temperatures impacting much of the region, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday.

According to Beshear, the 72-year-old Whitley County woman died as a result of hypothermia.

Kentucky, I’ve got some sad news to share. We’ve confirmed one fatality in Whitley County with the passing of a 72-year-old woman due to hypothermia. Please join me in praying for her family during this difficult time. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 26, 2026

Frigid temperatures are expected to last into the rest of the week.