Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
73  WX Alerts 133  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Beshear confirms first death in connection to ongoing severe weather

Winter Weather Tennessee
George Walker IV/AP
Ice covers lines on a utility pole during a winter storm Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn.
Winter Weather Tennessee
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — One woman has died in connection to ongoing severe weather and frigid temperatures impacting much of the region, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday.

According to Beshear, the 72-year-old Whitley County woman died as a result of hypothermia.

Frigid temperatures are expected to last into the rest of the week.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18