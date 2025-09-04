Beshear addresses sports betting in Kentucky two years after legalization

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has made significant strides in sports betting regulation since becoming the 38th state to legalize the practice when Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation in 2023.

During his most recent Team Kentucky update, Beshear provided an assessment of the state's sports wagering progress, highlighting both its success and the resources available for problem gambling.

"I think it's going really well in Kentucky," Beshear said.

As Kentucky approaches its two-year anniversary of sports wagering, the governor reflected on the implementation's impact.

"What it showed us was a whole lot of people were betting let's call it unlawfully before, but now have a system where it is regulated," Beshear said.

The regulated system allows the state to track betting activity and respond when people develop problem gambling issues.

"I've actually talked to people, I've been at baseball games where someone says I've been locked out of the system in Kentucky, so there are those safeguards in place," Beshear said.

Problem gambling resources expand

Dr. Ronsonlyn Clark from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling monitors these safeguards closely.

"This is what our needs are, this is what the state's needs are," Clark said.

According to a Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling report, calls to the Kentucky Problem Gambling Helpline more than doubled in 2024 versus 2023. Clark identified a major need in the state: more certified counselors to help gambling addicts.

"We need to make sure our legislators are aware of the council and the council's efforts," Clark said.

Those efforts focus on prevention, education, recovery, treatment and advocacy.

Beshear reports that Kentucky's sports wagering is operating at a level Kentuckians should be proud of.

"Being able to institute it faster than most states but having learned from all the other states about the right things to have in place," Beshear said.

After reaching out, LEX18 received this statement from a spokesperson at KYCPG:

"The Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG) received approval of a contract to use Problem Gambling Assistant Account funding administered by the Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disability (DBHDID) to present a gambling counselor certification preparation training program at Rough River State Resort Park Oct. 6-10. The 30-hour classroom training will lead to the counselors participating to take the International Problem Gambling and Gaming Certification Organization (IPGGC) exam to achieve Level One Problem Gambling Counselor Certification. A goal of the contract is to train at least one counselor from each of the state’s Community Mental Health Centers (CMHCs, such as New Vista in Lexington). It is hoped achieving a counselor in each CMHC will address the need for statewide counseling opportunities for those seeking help with a gambling problem or disorder. In addition, the 30-hours of classroom training will be videoed and edited into modules that will be available on he re-designed and updated KYCPG website so future training can be pursued virtually. KYCPG is thankful for the opportunity provided by the grant and the DBHDID approval process."

