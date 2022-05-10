Watch
Beshear announces funding for new homes for storm victims

LEX 18
Posted at 7:29 PM, May 10, 2022
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear has announced $16 million in funding to help provide homes for storm victims in western Kentucky.

The announcement comes five months after deadly tornadoes ripped through the region. The money comes from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

The governor says the funding announced Tuesday will help provide up to 300 homes for families in 13 western Kentucky counties.

The relief fund is supported by donations. Nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each.

