Beshear appeals FEMA denial, seeks additional federal aid for counties hit by June storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is asking federal officials to reconsider parts of Kentucky’s disaster assistance request following deadly storms and flooding that struck the state in June.

Beshear on Friday announced he has sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency appealing President Donald Trump’s denial of Public Assistance for five Kentucky counties impacted by the severe weather outbreak. The governor is also requesting additional federal support for other affected communities and asking FEMA to expand the time period covered under the disaster declaration.

Kentucky requested a major disaster declaration on July 23 after completing damage assessments tied to storms that began June 17 and continued through June 30. The severe weather brought tornadoes, straight-line winds and widespread flooding, damaging homes, businesses, roads, utilities and public facilities across parts of the state.

State officials said six Kentuckians died as a result of the storms.

In September, FEMA approved Public Assistance for at least 20 counties affected by the weather event. However, state officials said the approval limited the disaster incident period to five days and excluded several counties that Kentucky believes should qualify for assistance.

In his appeal, Beshear asked FEMA to:



Expand the incident period from five days to cover the full weather event from June 17-30.

Add Bracken, Carroll, Grant, Pendleton and Trimble counties to both the Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs.

Add Bullitt, Clinton, Cumberland, Jackson, Madison, Marion and Meade counties to the Individuals and Households Program.

Reverse FEMA’s denial of Kentucky’s participation in the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The governor said the additional assistance is needed to help communities recover and rebuild from the extensive damage caused by the storms.

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