Beshear asks Trump for emergency disaster declaration in Kentucky due to major flooding

(LEX 18) — On Saturday night, Governor Andy Beshear stated on social media that he has written President Donald Trump requesting an emergency disaster declaration.

The post from Beshear read that the declaration would "make federal funding available to affected areas, helping us better respond and support Kentuckians affected."

Further, Beshear said he has spoken with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, along with the acting director of FEMA.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.