Beshear asks Trump for emergency disaster declaration in Kentucky due to major flooding

FILE - In tnis Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky's governor said Sunday, Oct. 11, that he will quarantine after a member of his security detail who drove with his family the day before later tested positive for COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family feel fine, show no coronavirus symptoms and have tested negative for the virus. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — On Saturday night, Governor Andy Beshear stated on social media that he has written President Donald Trump requesting an emergency disaster declaration.

The post from Beshear read that the declaration would "make federal funding available to affected areas, helping us better respond and support Kentuckians affected."

Further, Beshear said he has spoken with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, along with the acting director of FEMA.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

