Beshear: Violence in church is "antithetical to what our country is"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expressed concern over the weekend shooting in Lexington that left two people dead and two others injured.

"It is devastating for any community and certainly for our Commonwealth when we see violence like this," Beshear said.

Police say the incident started when a driver was pulled over and shot a state trooper near Blue Grass Airport. The suspect then made it across town to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where two people were killed and two others were shot.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the shooter as 47-year-old Guy House.

Beshear, who often speaks about his faith, was troubled by violence occurring in a place of worship.

"The idea that you'd be at a church on Sunday and be subjected to violence is antithetical to what our country is and we all ought to be praying a much better world," Beshear said.

The governor indicated that the injured state trooper is expected to make a full recovery. Beshear said he has left messages for the trooper and has spoken with his girlfriend.

When asked about preventing future gun violence, Beshear advocated for "reasonable nonpartisan steps to make ourselves safer," specifically mentioning more gun locks and a red flag law.

"I've been outspoken that we can protect people's second amendment rights yet still have some reasonable laws in place that are available in red states, blue states, all over the country," Beshear said.

The governor acknowledged that while these measures might not have prevented yesterday's tragedy, they could help in other situations. He also praised the response of law enforcement during the emergency.

"We were safer even yesterday because of the Lexington Police Department, because of the Kentucky State Police. I talked to Chief Weathers. He's leading a great department and they responded in a very courageous way," Beshear said.

