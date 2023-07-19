Beshear campaign releases statement on Daniel Cameron's lieutenant governor pick

Gov. Beshear's campaign released a statement after Daniel Cameron, the GOP nominee for Kentucky governor, announced his running mate Wednesday.
Cameron selected state legislator Robby Mills as his lieutenant governor pick.
The statement from the Beshear campaign:
Choosing a lieutenant governor is the first major decision a candidate for governor makes—it demonstrates their judgment and values. Selecting the person who helped lead the charge to enact Matt Bevin’s plan to slash pensions for our teachers, police and firefighters shows how Daniel Cameron does not care about hard-working Kentuckians. Andy is proud to be running with an active educator in Jacqueline Coleman, someone who understands the importance of public schools and public school teachers. He is focused on continuing our Commonwealth's record-setting job growth, bringing more investment to Kentucky on top of the billions already delivered, and making good on campaign promises from new infrastructure projects to medical marijuana and sports betting.
Gov. Beshear's running mate is Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. Lt. Gov. Coleman officially joined the Democratic ticket after filing for a second term Tuesday.