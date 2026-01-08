Beshear delivers State of Commonwealth address with eye on American Dream, 2028 speculation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday evening, focusing heavily on restoring the American Dream while facing speculation about potential 2028 presidential ambitions.

"This is my seventh State of Commonwealth and my last Budget address in this job," Beshear said.

The delivery of that comment drew attention from political observers who noted the speech's broader national themes.

"This speech was more about 2028 than 2026, but I respect that," said Secretary of State Michael Adams, the only Republican constitutional officer in attendance.

Adams said he welcomes the focus on opportunity, regardless of political motivations.

"I think it's good to have people running for president talking about opportunity. We need people running for governor in a year talking about opportunity as well," Adams said.

Regarding opportunity, Beshear outlined his vision for addressing what he sees as growing challenges in Kentucky and across the nation. He emphasized that many Americans are losing hope in achieving economic stability and prosperity.

"The cost of groceries and healthcare are too high. The family vacation they took as kids just doesn't fit in the budget. That first home for a young couple is unaffordable - maybe unattainable," Beshear said.

To address these challenges, the governor proposed several key initiatives: fully funding Medicaid in Kentucky, investing $150 million in affordable housing, and providing universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds in the commonwealth.

"The single-most effective way we succeed with this next budget is by funding Pre-K for All," Beshear said.

"Most Kentucky parents can’t afford pre-K. So many of our neighbors want to work but simply can’t find or afford child care. At a time when things cost too much, pre-K saves parents thousands of dollars every year. And one study shows it boosts parents’ earnings by nearly $9,000 per year for at least six years," Beshear added. "Over time, pre-K is projected to grow Kentucky’s workforce by up to 70,000 people. And studies show that for every $1 invested in pre-K, we get $10 cycled through our economy. It’s clear: Kentucky needs Pre-K for All."

However, Republican lawmakers in the General Assembly signaled hesitation to some proposals, emphasizing their role in budget and policy decisions.

"The policymakers of Kentucky are in fact the members of the General Assembly. We're driving the train," said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, one of a few Republican lawmakers in the audience on Tuesday evening.

While lawmakers agree childcare needs attention, some Republicans questioned Beshear's pre-K approach.

"We need something that will work 24/7, 365 days a year and we're having a hard enough time with education funding just building the buildings K-12," said Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona.

Kentucky Speak of the House David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers issued a joint statement following Beshear's address.