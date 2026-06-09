Beshear extends gas tax cut for 33 Kentucky communities through end of June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear has extended his executive order reducing the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon for 33 Kentucky cities and counties where local officials formally requested an extension.

A press release from Beshear read that Kentuckians in areas where the county judge/executive did not request an extension can expect to see gas and diesel prices rise by 10 cents per gallon starting Thursday, June 11.

"Gas prices are too high due to the continued war in Iran, and Americans – including right here in Kentucky – are struggling. Every dollar counts, and my executive order lowered gas and diesel prices across the state to help our families save," Beshear said. "Government is there to help our people, and the state can and will make up any potential financial hit. Right now, our priority should be on Kentucky families, and I applaud these local leaders for doing what's right."

Kentucky law required county judge/executives and city mayors to request an extension of the May 5 executive order past its 30-day mark of Wednesday, June 10. The Beshear administration received requests from leaders in the following areas, where the order has now been extended through Tuesday, June 30:

Cities: Alexandria, Ashland, Campton, Carrsville, Clay City, Covington, Drakesboro, Earlington, Eminence, Falmouth, Gamaliel, Glencoe, Island, Jenkins, London, McHenry, Oak Grove, Owensboro, Owingsville, Paintsville, Park City, Sebree, Smithfield, Smiths Grove, West Point, Whitesville and Winchester

Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government

Counties: Carter, Graves, Magoffin, Morgan and Wolfe

The governor acknowledged that some local officials' decisions not to request an extension may stem from pressure from certain state legislators in recent committee hearings, according to the release.

In early May, Beshear signed an emergency regulation to freeze the gas tax at 26.4 cents per gallon ahead of an expected increase to 27 cents per gallon on July 1. That action is projected to save Kentuckians about $1.7 million combined each month.

Beshear also signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency related to gas prices, which reduced the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon. That order was expected to save Kentuckians $26.8 million combined over a one-month period. To enforce the reduction and ensure providers did not keep the 10 cents, Beshear activated the state's price-gouging statute.

The governor also sent two letters urging leadership in Congress and leaders in Kentucky's congressional delegation to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year, the governor's office reported.

In a proactive step, Beshear signed an executive order to freeze the 2026 motor vehicle assessment rate ahead of an expected increase on Jan. 1, 2027.

The governor's request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove the Louisville area from the federal Reformulated Gasoline Program received approval in February. For 30 years, Kentuckians living in those counties paid 10 to 25 cents more per gallon.