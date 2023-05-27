Watch Now
Beshear: Flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

Posted at 3:57 PM, May 27, 2023
(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom. For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

Gov. Beshear urges every Kentuckian to join in on this tribute.

