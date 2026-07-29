Beshear: I-65 in Louisville reopens ahead of schedule, restoring four lanes of traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Interstate 65 in Louisville reopened to traffic three days ahead of schedule early Wednesday morning, restoring two lanes in each direction along the full five-mile corridor between the Watterson Expressway (I-264) and downtown Louisville at Jefferson Street.

The reopening marks a major milestone in the I-65 Central Corridor Project, which required a planned two-month closure to allow crews to accelerate the replacement of three aging bridges, according to a press release from Beshear's office.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local leaders to announce the early reopening.

"We know how important this corridor is to Louisville, and today we're excited to reopen it ahead of schedule so families, visitors, businesses and more can get back to their regular commutes," Beshear said. "Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to complete this project ahead of time and deliver safer roads and bridges for Kentucky families."

The three bridges being replaced — over Kentucky Street/Brook Street, Hill Street/CSX Railroad/Burnett Avenue, and Bradley Avenue near the fairgrounds — were all originally constructed in the late 1950s.

Accelerated work during the closure saved at least a year of additional restrictions and delays on I-65, the release read.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the early opening reflects significant progress on a project that will benefit drivers for years to come.

"This is great news to see the interstate open ahead of schedule and with so much progress made," Goodman said. "We know an interstate closure has significant impacts on drivers, and we appreciate the patience and flexibility drivers have shown during this closure. The improvements we're making now will benefit drivers for decades to come."

Crews have set around 70 steel beams and more than 200 precast deck panels during the closure. Construction on the three bridges is expected to be complete in March 2027. Sidewalks will also be reconstructed and improved, and modernized lighting will be installed under and adjacent to the new bridges.

KYTC State Highway Engineer James Ballinger said the pace of work has been remarkable.

"Watching the visible transformation of these three bridges has been truly remarkable as we build new structures that will serve travelers for another 75 years," Ballinger said. "In two short months, crews have rebuilt enough of the deck and superstructure to carry four lanes of traffic while crews keep at it to finish work on the three bridges. We're grateful for everyone's patience and preparation during construction."

A two-mile section of southbound I-65 between University Boulevard and the Watterson Expressway had already reopened in late June.

Construction zone remains active

Although four of I-65's six lanes are now open, the corridor remains an active construction zone, officials noted. The speed limit will be reduced south of CSX to the north end of the project, with barrels and barrier walls guiding traffic. Some ramps near bridge construction sites will remain temporarily closed.

KYTC District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock urged drivers to stay cautious.

"It's fantastic to know that I-65 will soon open to traffic," Bullock said. "However, it's important for drivers to note this remains a construction zone. Drivers not stopping in Louisville should still follow the signed detour while local drivers should keep using real-time mapping apps for the best route to use."

The signed detour route remains Interstate 264, the Georgia Davis Powers Expressway, on the west side of Louisville.

More bridges still to come

A total of nine bridges on the I-65 corridor are being replaced or rehabilitated as part of the project. The three bridges currently under construction are those most in need of repair, according to the release.

The remaining six bridges are located over Liberty Street, Floyd Street, Chestnut Street, Jacob Street/Broadway/Gray Street, Muhammad Ali Boulevard/Brook Street — known locally as "Hospital Curve" — and the Muhammad Ali Boulevard on-ramp.

