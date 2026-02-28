Beshear, Kentucky lawmakers react to U.S., Israel striking Iran

(LEX 18) — Following the breaking news that the United States and Israel have launched major strikes against Iran on Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear along with other Kentucky state lawmakers are reacting to President Donald Trump's 'major combat operations.'

Gov. Andy Beshear released the following post via X:

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie posted via X:

"I am opposed to this War. This is not “America First.” When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran. The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war."

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul posted via X:

As yet another preemptive war is begun in the Middle East, John Quincy Adam’s words of wisdom still ring true:



“Wherever the standard of freedom and Independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be.”



Like most Americans I have sympathy for the plight of the Iranian people and all subjected people around the globe, from North Korea to Tibet.



But as Adam’s wrote, America: “goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.



She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.



She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.”



The Constitution conferred the power to declare or initiate war to Congress for a reason, to make war less likely.



Madison wrote that “the Executive Branch is the branch most prone to war, therefore, the Constitution, with studied care, delegated the war power to the legislature.”



As with all war, my first and purest instinct is wish Americans soldiers safety and success in their mission.



But my oath of office is to the Constitution, so with studied care, I must oppose another Presidential war.

Former Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker posted via X:

He said he would be the peace candidate. He said he would stop endless wars. HE LIED.



The American people do not want war with Iran. Congress did not authorize war with Iran.

Lexington Native GOP Co-Chair K.C. Crosbie posted via X: