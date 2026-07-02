Beshear: Kentucky state parks generate $1.1B in economic impact, supporting thousands of jobs

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Parks welcomed 9.3 million visitors in 2024, generating more than a billion dollars in economic activity and supporting 8,600 jobs across the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Kentucky State Parks generated $1.1 billion in economic impact in 2024, supporting 8,600 jobs and fueling economic growth across the state, a news release from Beshear reported.

A study conducted by Tourism Economics found that Kentucky State Parks welcomed 9.3 million visitors in 2024, generating an estimated $591 million in direct spending. That total included $120 million in park operations and $471 million in visitor spending, according to Beshear.

"Team Kentucky has made historic investments in Kentucky State Parks because we see how they strengthen the communities they serve and contribute to our record-breaking tourism industry," Beshear said. "Every upgraded lodge, campground, marina and golf course helps attract more travelers to our New Kentucky Home, ensuring our state parks remain destinations for families to enjoy for generations to come."

The parks' direct spending broke down across several categories:

$164 million on lodging and accommodations, including hotels, motels, short-term rentals and other lodging;

$127 million in food and beverage purchases, including restaurants, fast food, convenience stores and alcohol;

$78 million in recreation and entertainment, including parks, museums, theaters and other venues;

$49 million in gasoline purchases;

$46 million in retail purchases, including souvenirs, general merchandise and local retailers; and

$15 million in transportation costs, including public transit, bus tours, airfare, taxis and rideshares.

Visits ranged from around 3,500 in Knott County to more than 700,000 in Trigg County, Beshear added. Marshall County and Jefferson County each welcomed nearly 1 million state park visitors.

"The Kentucky State Parks system is vital to our New Kentucky Home's heritage and legacy, and we now have proof of Parks' massive financial impact," Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier said. "These numbers demonstrate how much the parks truly contribute to our commonwealth and underline the importance of continuing to invest in them so that future generations can enjoy the same incredible experiences."

Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Mark Kellen said the report confirms what park officials have long believed.

"We've known for years how significant state parks are to the commonwealth, not just in terms of revenue, but in allowing free access for the public to the commonwealth's natural wonders," Kellen said. "Our parks play host to weddings, family reunions, hiking trips and visitors from all over the country. This report shows how all of those events and tourists pay dividends to Kentucky and why we need to further our commitment to funding capital projects and updates for the Parks system."