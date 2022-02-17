Beshear: Kentucky, UK launch Narcan program to reduce overdose deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the University of Kentucky are administering Narcan in 16 counties at no cost to help reduce overdose deaths.

Through a federal grant, along with the HEALing Communities Study, Kentuckians in certain counties can receive Narcan free of charge. These counties include Boyd, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Kenton, and Madison. Eight more counties will be added to the program in the summer of 2022.

Currently, more than 500 units have been distributed.

To receive a free dose of Narcan, click here. Participation is confidential and personal information is not shared with other agencies. Individuals who are interested must watch a nine-minute training video, answer a few brief questions, and submit a mailing address.

The Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) also makes Narcan available at no cost to law enforcement agencies in all 120 counties. ODCP assists Kentuckians with locating a Narcan dispenser.

The 2020 Overdose Fatality Report released by ODCP indicates that more than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase compared with the year prior.

For more information on the study’s research on the impact community intervention has on reducing overdose deaths in Kentucky, click here.