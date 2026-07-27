Beshear marks 4 years since Eastern Kentucky floods with new housing milestones

(LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to mark the four-year anniversary of the 2022 floods, handing over keys to four new homeowners, breaking ground on 30 new homes and signing an executive order directing $2.5 million to build around 25 homes across high-ground communities in the region.

The governor, according to a press release, joined local officials and housing developers at two sites that are part of Team Kentucky's high-ground initiative — a community development model where state and local leaders are working together to rebuild homes for flood survivors on abandoned coal mine sites out of the floodplains.

"Four years ago today, Eastern Kentucky was devastated by deadly floods that took the lives of 45 Kentuckians. The grief is still with us – but I believe grief is the other side of love," Beshear said.

"By undertaking the most ambitious rebuilding effort our country has ever seen with our high-ground communities, we're building back in a way that honors those lost and the resilience our people have shown every day since. Today was a celebration of a very bright future that we've created together."

Skyview neighborhood, Hazard

At the Skyview neighborhood in Hazard, Beshear joined local officials and team members from the Housing Development Alliance to hand over 4 sets of keys to new homeowners. The Housing Development Alliance is using $6 million to build 30 homes at Skyview. Nearly 30 homes are completed at the site, with just under 100 planned for the neighborhood. Six homeowners have closed on houses at Skyview in the past two weeks.

"Today, we're celebrating more Perry County residents moving into their brand-new homes," Perry County Judge/Executive Scott Alexander said. "We have worked hard these last four years to make days like this a reality. We will keep working to help even more of our people secure safe and affordable places to live."

Chestnut Ridge neighborhood, Knott County

At the Chestnut Ridge neighborhood in Knott County, Beshear joined local officials and team members from the Housing Development Alliance and HOMES Inc. to break ground on 30 new homes.

The Housing Development Alliance is using $4 million to build 10 homes for homeownership and 10 rental houses at the site. Those 10 homeownership units are already under construction. HOMES Inc. is also using $4 million to build 10 homes for homeownership and 10 rental houses.

"The work being done at Chestnut Ridge is making generational change in Knott County," Knott County Judge/Executive Jeff Dobson said. "On the four-year anniversary of the floods, we're breaking ground on more homes and a bright future for our people."

Executive order and high-ground initiative

The executive order Beshear signed Monday directs $2.5 million to build approximately 25 homes across high-ground communities in Eastern Kentucky. The funds were made available through a line-item veto Beshear issued earlier this year.

Across Eastern Kentucky, nearly 500 homes are planned across 8 high-ground communities. 2 of those communities are already complete — 14 homes at the Wayland high-ground community in Floyd County and 10 homes at The Cottages at Thompson Branch in Letcher County.

Housing resources

Anyone impacted by the flooding of 2021, 2022 or 2025 is encouraged to visit HousingCantWait.org and fill out an interest form. A team member from Fahe will contact applicants, determine eligibility for Disaster Recovery housing and provide help with the housing process.