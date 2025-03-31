Beshear may not implement several Republican-backed bills over funding concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is warning that he may not implement several Republican-backed bills passed during the 2025 legislative session due to concerns over inadequate funding.

In a letter sent to legislators on Thursday, Beshear emphasized that without additional budget appropriations, the implementation of new policies regarding things water regulation and Medicaid would not proceed.

“What the law says is that the legislature can create a program, but if the legislature doesn't fund that program, they don't intend for it to be implemented during that budget cycle,” Beshear told LEX 18 on Monday.

"We'll look at each one of them and whether it falls into an existing area where there may be funds there," he added. "But if you go back to last session, they created a new program that would've required us to pay $20 million out to individuals across the Commonwealth and didn't appropriate the $20 million. So, the law has always been you've got to pay for what you pass. And we'll be looking at each one of them to see what we can implement and what we may need to come back and ask for another appropriation."

GOP leaders believe that sufficient funds are available and warn that Beshear may face repercussions in the next budget session if he chooses to follow through on his threat.

As the House began voting to override the governor's vetoes on Thursday, Rep. David Meade challenged Beshear's legal reasoning regarding the bills.

“Let me be very clear, it is the legislature that budgets, not him,” Meade said. “When we budget, we don’t line-item everything, and when we don’t line-item something specifically or pass certain bills without direct appropriation, it is because we feel you have the adequate funds to implement and follow the law.”