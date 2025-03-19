Watch Now
Beshear order flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of Sargeant who died on duty

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor a sergeant with the Department of Corrections who died while on duty.

A release from the Governor's office says that Sgt. George Ramirez with the Kentucky State Reformatory in Oldham County died in a vehicle crash while he was on his way to an "off-site post" in the evening on March 10.

A memorial service for Ramirez is set to be held on Thursday. Beshear is encouraging all individuals, organizations, and businesses to participate in flying flags at half-staff.

