Beshear orders 90-day review of campus sexual assault policies at Kentucky colleges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is directing Kentucky's colleges and universities to conduct a comprehensive review of how they handle sexual assault and harassment complaints following recent high-profile allegations at Cornell University in New York.

Beshear announced that higher education institutions across the state will spend the next 90 days examining their policies and procedures, including reporting systems, victim support services, prevention programs and protections against retaliation.

The governor said recent cases at colleges across the nation underscore the need for schools to regularly evaluate their response systems and make improvements when necessary.

"It's time to take a second look, to be proactive," Beshear said. "In Kentucky, we shouldn't wait until we learn someone is harmed and the system didn't work. We ought to be looking at that system itself."

Under the directive, colleges and universities will be asked to report their findings back to the state within 90 days.

Beshear is also directing the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to ensure that university board members receive training on sexual harassment policies and investigation procedures.

The review is intended to identify potential gaps in campus policies and strengthen protections for students across Kentucky's higher education system.

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