Beshear orders flags at half-staff for West Virginia National Guard member

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all Kentucky state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.

The directive follows a White House proclamation honoring Beckstrom's memory. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to participate in the tribute.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, West Virginia Army National Guard," the White House proclamation states.

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fourth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth," the White House proclamation concluded.