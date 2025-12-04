Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Beshear orders flags at half-staff for West Virginia National Guard member

National Guard Shooting
Kathleen Batten/AP
A photo is displayed of National Guard member Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, one of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington on Wednesday, in Webster Springs, W.Va., Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
National Guard Shooting
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all Kentucky state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Thursday in honor of West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.

The directive follows a White House proclamation honoring Beckstrom's memory. Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to participate in the tribute.

"As a mark of respect for the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, West Virginia Army National Guard," the White House proclamation states.

"IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fourth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth," the White House proclamation concluded.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18