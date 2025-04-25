Beshear orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of WWII KY Army pilot who was recently identified

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of a Kentucky World War II Army pilot whose remains were identified last summer.

The order is in honor of U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lt. Joe A. De Jarnette from Fort Thomas. He was a member of the "732nd Bombardment Squadron, 453rd Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force, in the European Theater," a release from the governor's office says.

The release adds that De Jarnette was killed when his plane was shot down over Germany on April 8, 1944. De Jarnette was 24 years old at the time.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Fort Thomas, with the burial taking place afterwards at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger.

The order applies to state buildings from sunrise to sunset, but Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to participate. Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset on Saturday.

