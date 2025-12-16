Beshear outlines 2026, future goals on both state and national stage in sit-down interview

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is making his final push for major policy initiatives as he enters the last two years of his second and final term, with Pre-K For All topping his agenda for 2026.

In a one-on-one interview with LEX 18 on Monday, Beshear outlined his vision for expanding access to pre-K for all Kentucky four-year-olds, calling it essential for the state's economic competitiveness.

"Really, the next step is Pre-K For All," Beshear said.

"This is something we need to do to be competitive. That's why 45 local and regional chambers have signed up. That's why 60 county judges are on board - most of the major educational groups. This is the next step and when you look back in time, we've expanded pre-K eligibility a number of times under both democratic and republican governors," Beshear said.

The upcoming legislative session represents Beshear's final budget session and opportunity to secure budget approval for his policy priorities as governor.

Beyond state politics, Beshear is preparing to take on a significant national role as head of the Democratic Governors Association, positioning him to influence 36 gubernatorial elections across the country in 2025.

"My job is to get out there to make sure we have the best candidates running the best campaigns," said Beshear.

Beshear said his focus both in Kentucky and nationally is keeping the American dream within reach of everyday people.

"Make sure we are reigniting and refueling that American dream. That we're doing everything we can to bring prices down while we bring wages up, that we increase the supply in housing with big investments," Beshear said.

Beshear, who is often talked about as a presidential contender, has repeatedly said it's something that he is thinking about. On Monday, he also told LEX 18 that he believes the Democratic nominee in 2028 should be a governor. When asked directly about his presidential ambitions, Beshear remained focused on his current responsibilities while leaving the door open.

"Right now, I'm focused on being the best governor I can be. I'm going to be the best DGA Chair I can be. And some time after that, Britainy and I will sit down and will consider all of that. And the things we'll consider are - are we in a position to heal this country? If we are, we'll take a look at it. If it's someone else, they'll have my full support because I care about this country more than any title," Beshear said.

Watch the full interview below.