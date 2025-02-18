Beshear provides community update on deadly floods that swept KY

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear said what is different about Kentucky's latest flooding event is that it has hit the entire state.

"We are still in the search-and-rescue phase as this deadly storm system continues to affect much of our commonwealth,” Beshear said as he announced that there have been 11 confirmed deaths related to the weather as of 9 a.m. Monday.

According to Beshear, the fatalities include motor vehicle-related deaths of men in Hart and Nelson counties, floodwater-related deaths of a man in Clay County, a woman and a child in Hart County, three men in Pike County, a woman in Washington County, a man in Hardin County and a man in Floyd County.

The flooding has also resulted in a record number of roads being closed.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said roads were affected by the storm in nearly all 120 Kentucky counties. 344 state highways were closed from flooding, 14 from mudslides and three from rockslides.

The worst problems are focused in Western, Southern and Southeastern Kentucky, from Paducah to Pikeville.

“About 2,300 Department of Highways personnel remain focused on restoring vital transportation links and keeping Kentuckians safe,” Secretary Gray said.

Among the biggest concerns this week is flooding along rivers and creeks, according to the governor.

In Frankfort, some homeowners along the Kentucky River saw flood water creep into their homes.

"It's just barely seeping into the basement now, so hopefully it's done rising," said Joe Burnhardt, who moved into a home in Frankfort along the river.

Over the weekend, Burnhardt and his family watched the river rise. They usually have a 35-to-40 foot staircase that leads from their yard to their dock. The dock and their boat house was taken by the river by Monday morning.

"You wouldn't believe how many steps you had to go down to just get to the dock when it was at a normal level," Burnhardt said. "Now, [the water] is right here. It's hard to imagine."

"We lost our boat house and dock," he added. "It's down stream somewhere."

Just before noon on Monday, Frankfort Emergency Management posted a video of the boat house floating down the Kentucky River and hitting Signing Bridge.