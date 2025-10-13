Beshear reminds federal employees of support resources amid government shutdown

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is directing displaced federal workers to state resources as the federal government shutdown enters its 13th day, affecting thousands of employees nationwide.

The governor highlighted Team Kentucky's dedicated portal at TeamKY4FedEmployees.ky.gov, which was launched in April to assist federal employees facing layoffs and job displacement. The website provides comprehensive resources including career counseling, virtual job fairs, employment opportunities and unemployment benefit information.

"Despite facing ongoing challenges by the Trump administration, federal employees have continued to show up for Americans and our country," Beshear said. "Now, as the shutdown continues and thousands face layoffs, Team Kentucky is showing up and offering support during their time of need."

The portal allows displaced federal employees to search for open positions in state government and throughout Kentucky. Workers can also participate in virtual career fairs or speak with free career counselors by calling 502-564-8030 or emailing pers.careercounseling@ky.gov.

Personnel Cabinet Secretary Mary Elizabeth Bailey emphasized the state's commitment to supporting affected workers.

"Team Kentucky is committed to making state government the commonwealth's employer of choice, and that also means being there for our fellow Americans during times of need," Bailey said. "Our team is ready to help affected federal employees – whether that means finding a job here on Team Kentucky or accessing the support needed until the federal government is back up and running."

Federal employees seeking unemployment benefits can access direct links through the portal. Those planning to file for unemployment insurance need specific documentation including their 2024 W2 or final pay stub showing year-to-date earnings, last pay stubs from March and June 2025, and SF-8 and SF-50 forms if available.