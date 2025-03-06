Beshear responds to tariffs on Kentucky products, bourbon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wants Canadian leaders to reconsider their retaliatory tariffs on American liquor, including the state’s signature bourbon.

Beshear expressed concern that these trade retaliations could have detrimental effects on Kentucky's economy and its bourbon industry.

"Tariffs are a bad idea, and it's not just me that's saying it," Beshear said on Thursday.

Canadian leaders have targeted Kentucky bourbon in response to U.S. tariffs, with some provinces even removing American liquor from store shelves. The move has raised alarms among bourbon producers who fear for the future of their businesses.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association said retaliatory tariffs on American whiskey will have "far-reaching consequences."

"That means hard-working Americans—corn farmers, truckers, distillery workers, barrel makers, bartenders, servers and the communities and businesses built around Kentucky bourbon will suffer," KDA said in a statement. "As a distinctive product of the United States, bourbon cannot be made anywhere else in the world. It truly is America's only native spirit. Bourbon jobs are American jobs, and we grow bourbon jobs by opening markets across the globe."

"Retaliatory measures against bourbon harm these markets and jeopardize growth for years to come, including the unjust and disproportionate removal of American spirits from retail shelves and prohibition on new purchases of alcohol from American companies," the statement goes on to say.

Beshear attributes the uncertainty facing Kentucky's bourbon industry directly to President Donald Trump.

"President Trump started this trade war, and we all knew if he did, other countries would have to respond," he said.

Beshear says he has spoken with Canadian officials, urging them to consider alternative responses that do not impact Kentucky businesses. He emphasized that Kentucky leaders are speaking out against the tariffs.

"Mitch McConnell's saying it. Rand Paul has said it. When you have the two Republican senators and the Democratic governor all saying something's a bad idea, it's because it's a bad idea," Beshear said.

"My conversations with Canadian leaders are about the fact that I want them to consider their tariffs to be designed in places where people aren't speaking out. We are. Kentucky's two senators and its governor - me - are speaking out against this move, trying to tell President Trump it is the wrong step to take," he added.