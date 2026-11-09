Beshear says he hasn’t made final decision on 2028 presidential run

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With the midterm elections over, attention is beginning to shift toward the 2028 presidential race, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continues to be mentioned as a potential Democratic contender.

But Beshear says he has not made a final decision about whether he will run.

“I haven’t made any final decision on 2028,” Beshear said.

Speculation about Beshear’s presidential ambitions has followed the two-term governor for some time. While he stopped short of saying whether he will enter the race, Beshear said he believes the Democratic nominee should be a governor.

He argued that governors have records they can point to when making their case to voters.

“You can see who they are and what they’ve done for the people of their state,” Beshear said. “I think that’s what the people of the United States are going to be looking for. I mean, right now, life’s tough for them. They’re struggling. They want people of action that can get results.”

Beshear is also chair of the Democratic Governors Association and has pointed to Democratic victories in recent governors’ races as evidence of the party’s strength heading toward 2028.

Beshear said those victories could help the eventual Democratic presidential nominee by giving the party stronger political footing across the country. He also said his work outside Kentucky has shown he can help Democrats compete in challenging states.

“I have proven, I believe, that we can win outside of Kentucky,” Beshear said. “That I know how to win in tough places, like Iowa and Ohio.”

Beshear did not provide a specific timeline for when he plans to decide whether to enter the 2028 presidential race.

