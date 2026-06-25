Beshear: Space Tango to expand Lexington operations with $7.4M investment, creating 25 jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Space Tango, a Kentucky-founded leader in commercial space infrastructure and mission operations, will expand its Lexington operation with a $7.4 million investment that will create 25 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Space Tango will lease and develop a larger facility at the Greyline Station campus in Lexington, according to a news release from Beshear. The new facility will include dedicated mission operations space, build laboratories, biological laboratories, electrical laboratories, machine shops, testing laboratories, engineering offices, collaboration areas and supporting employee amenities.

The project will be implemented in phases beginning in 2026, with additional expansion capacity available for future growth, Beshear noted.

"Kentucky's technology and aerospace industries have seen tremendous growth in recent years because of our highly skilled workforce, access to resources and local and state collaboration," Beshear said. "Our historic run of economic momentum would not be possible without quality, Kentucky-based companies like Space Tango driving investment and creating good-paying jobs in our communities."

Twyman Clements, president and co-founder of Space Tango, said the expansion reflects the company's commitment to its home state.

"Space Tango was founded in Kentucky and is proud to continue building its future here," Clements said. "These incentives coupled with support from the state legislature will accelerate our build-out here. As the space economy continues to commercialize, we're building Space Tango to further our leadership position in enabling research and manufacturing in microgravity."

Space Tango develops advanced systems enabling research, manufacturing and autonomous operations in the space environment. Since 2017, the company has supported more than 300 experiments flown across approximately 40 missions to the International Space Station and has received multiple NASA awards supporting deep-space exploration efforts, including work associated with the AVATAR program and Artemis missions, the release read.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton highlighted the city's longstanding support for the company.

"Lexington saw the potential of Space Tango many years ago and supported it through our local incentive Jobs Fund program," Gorton said. "Our support has continued as Space Tango has grown and created good jobs for our residents. Congratulations to the whole Space Tango team!"

Bob Quick, president and CEO of Commerce Lexington, said the expansion reflects the region's ability to attract high-tech industry.

"Space Tango is another Lexington success story that proves our ability to nurture and grow careers and businesses that include many of our target sectors – high-tech, advanced manufacturing and research," Quick said. "We have the talent, resources and partnerships with local and state governments as well as the private sector that make Lexington attractive for these high-paying careers."

