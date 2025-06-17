Beshear, state leaders join together to launch African American Heritage Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear and state leaders came together at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville to launch the Kentucky African American Heritage Trail.

The trail is a project from the Kentucky Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Kentucky Historical Society, and the Kentucky Heritage Council, focused on teaching people about African American heritage in the state.

"This trail is not just for African American people. It's for everyone and everyone can learn something from each other if we take the time," Betty Dobson, Executive Director of the Hotel Metropolitan stated.

Currently, the trail includes 28 cities and 57 sites where the public can visit to learn more about the heritage and culture.

VisitLEX posted that Beshear expressed the following:

“The trail not only keeps stories alive but also revives stories that have been forgotten. It’s time we shined a light on our past so we can build a better future together,” Gov. Beshear said. “By recognizing these historical sites as tourism destinations, the trail boosts local economies, supports small businesses and creates job opportunities in our new Kentucky home.”