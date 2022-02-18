Watch
Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes

Timothy D. Easley/AP
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 08:04:52-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has taken executive action to grant relief to Kentucky taxpayers hit with hefty increases in their vehicle property tax bills.

He endorsed a proposed temporary drop in the state sales tax rate to help take some of the sting out of rising inflation.

The governor signed an executive order Wednesday to spare Kentuckians from the sticker shock caused by escalating vehicle tax bills. It stems from a pandemic-related surge in used car values.

Beshear says his executive order will amount to about $340 million in reduced vehicle property taxes.

