Beshear urges communities to stay weather aware as rainfall continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky continues to deal with severe weather, Gov. Andy Beshear urges residents to stay weather aware and make good decisions over the next few days.

"The number one thing that we need to convey is people need to make good decisions," he said. "Just don't drive through the water. Right? Just turn back around. There's nothing that can't wait a day or two."

At his Thursday press conference, Beshear reminded people that most flood fatalities happen in vehicles.

"Especially when we have this much rain, it's the decisions about when to get out, about what to drive through, when to go stay with someone else that can be the difference between life and death," he said.

State emergency teams are monitoring the weather in phases.

"We've gotten - we hope - through the main tornado threat stage," Beshear said. "Next is our flash flooding stage with some of these storms. And then, is the riverbank flooding stage."

The risk of flooding is cause for concern, according to Beshear.

"There is an elevated sense of concern for a couple of reasons," Beshear noted. "Number one - it's a huge amount of rain. And number two - it's a huge amount of rain in an area that doesn't always get that large of an amount of rain."

In response to the impending flooding, Beshear announced that Blackhawk helicopters with hoists and swift water rescue teams are on standby for swift assistance if needed.