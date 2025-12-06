Beshear urges Congress to extend health insurance tax credits as Senate vote looms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Senate is expected to vote next week on a bill to extend tax credits that lower health insurance costs, but as of right now, the legislation appears unlikely to secure the necessary votes for passage. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is pushing Congress to act, warning that the state's people and economy depend on it.

New polling this week shows the majority of Americans want Congress to extend the credits on insurance people get through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Premiums are set to go up and polling shows Americans cannot afford that increase, meaning many would lose their health insurance.

Beshear says Congress can and should give these people tax credits.

"The idea that this Congress would vote to extend tax cuts for the wealthy, but not tax credits for hard-working Americans so that they can see a doctor - that's just wrong," Beshear said. "Healthcare is a basic human right."

Beshear says Kentucky's economy will also take a hit if the tax credits are not extended. He says hospitals will get fewer dollars from private insurance companies, and many hospitals, especially those in rural places, have already taken a hit with Medicaid cuts.

The governor believes three things will happen if Congress doesn't take action.

"Number one, people are going to be less healthy. Two – they're going to be less productive in our workforce. And three – our economy is going to take a big hit," Beshear said. "Those are three easy reasons to extend those tax credits and the people of Kentucky need and deserve them."