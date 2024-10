LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bicyclist was injured following a wreck on South Broadway at Waller Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Lexington Police Department.

According to police, the bicyclist was hit in the southbound lanes while crossing the street, "not following traffic laws."

Police say the bicyclist sustained "serious" injuries, but they are being reported as non-life-threatening.

The roadway was closed while waiting for a tow truck.